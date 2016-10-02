Nunda Meges crowned 1st Miss Miri Tourism City

Guests of honour during a photo call with Miss Miri Tourism City finalists and organising committee members. Eva (left) is announced as first runner-up for MMTC. Winner of the Best Team Award receiving their prizes presented by Simply Delicious. The Miss Miri Tourism City 2016 judges which include its organising chairman Desmond Sagoh (second left).

MIRI: Nundakrisping Meges, 29, was crowned the first Miss Miri Tourism City (MMTC) at the Miri Civic Centre (MCC) here recently.

Nunda of mixed Bidayuh-Kayan parentage beat 18 other finalists for the coveted crown to walk away with RM3,000, a crown, sash and bouquet of flowers. This was her second foray into beauty pageants, after winning the Kumang Bidayuh title of the Miri Division Gawai Dayak celebration in 2010.

“I did not expect to win tonight but I feel really blessed to be crowned the first Miss Miri Tourism City. Initially, I thought I wanted to stop joining beauty pageants and this would be my last, but since I’ve won, I will just continue and do my best,” she said.

The eldest of three siblings, Nunda, who is working as a contract and material management executive at Petronas Carigali Miri, hails her mother Unyang Uvang as her biggest influence because she has all the essence of a strong woman.

Nunda also won Miss Public Favourite subsidiary title, first runner-up for the Alice Talent Award, as well as Best in Promoting Tourism in Miri City Montage for her inspiring montage of places of interest in Miri including one of Sarawak’s most important historical monuments, the Grand Old Lady.

“I will save the cash prize to donate to Miri Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sunflower Centre,” she said.

Nunda hopes to inspire young women, to always feel beautiful from the inside by accepting and embracing their own beauty.

On her advice for aspiring pageant contestants, she said, “Just embrace yourself. Your size and how you look like don’t really matter. Just embrace and accept yourself and keep shining wherever you go.”

The first runner-up was Eva Lau Sen Ee, 23, a Chinese from Miri. The Bachelor of Commerce (Entrepreneurship and Marketing) graduate received RM2,000, a crown, sash and bouquet of flowers. She also won the Miss Club Celebrities subsidiary title, as well as Best Team – being a member for her team in a challenge during the pageant week.

Brenda Yeo, 21 of mixed Iban, Chinese, and Indian parentage also from Miri came in third and the Diploma in Business Administration student of IBS College Miri received RM1,000, a crown, sash, and bouquet of flowers.

The top three winners now have a one-year contract with MMTC and will become ambassadors and represent Miri in promotional activities by the Ministry of Tourism Sarawak to boost the tourism industry in the city.

Agnes Berangan, 21, an Iban from Miri and 18-year-old Kayan from Miri Christine Yee were also placed in the Top 5.

Other subsidiary title winners were Agnes (Alice Talent Award winner, and Best in Social Media Award), Yee (Miss Photogenic), Menie Sebuan (Best Photoshoot challenge), and Sharon Ubung Yong Fui Choo (Alice Talent Award second runner-up).

Other contestants were Joanne Duke (22, Bidayuh), Eyvonne Lawai (20, Kenyah), Emylin Nillian (28, Sebob), Vinyllya Awing (18, Kayan), Kam Ka Li (24, Chinese), Phillisia Philip (21, Iban), Cindy Unting (21, Iban), Martina Huang (18, Chinese/Iban), Nurul Ainnisya Sukri (19, Iban), Biviana Leong (24, Iban), Suzienly Alice Mathew (23, Sebob) and Vivian Tai (19, Chinese).

Prior to the announcement of the result, the audience was entertained to songs and dance from Bobby Laing and award-winning dance troupe Sanggar Budaya Miri as the finalists sashayed on the catwalk in casual fashion, batik and kebaya, and evening gown.

The Miss Miri Tourism City 2016 – organised by Tourism City Pageant Company – was a smashing success with collaboration by sponsors including Meritz Hotel Miri, Bintang Megamall Miri, Parkson, Eddy Sylvestin Watt Photography, Simply Delicious, S.E.S Pesona Sdn Bhd, Alice in Borneoland, Club Celebrities, Fox Sport Centre, Chillax Café & Bistro, Overtime Bistro and Julia Catering. It was endorsed by the Miri City Council.

The pageant aims to encourage young women in promoting tourist sites in the city awarding recognition to individuals who play a vital role in the development of domestic tourism. MMTC is a creative and purposeful beauty and talent competition with a mission to revitalise tourism in the gateway state through the beauty search to discover national personalities, brand ambassadors, business women, movie stars and super models.

Also present were MMTC organising chairman Desmond Sagoh, Tourism Assistant Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Miri Mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang, Miri Resident Antonio Khati Galis, and Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting.