Olympians, paralympians, F1 drivers thrill fans at autograph session

SEPANG, 2 Okt -- Para atlet Paralimpik dan Olimpik Negara tidak melepaskan peluang bergambar bersama pelumba F1 Kimi Raikkonan dari Scuderia Ferrari ketika sesi menandatangani autograf bersama peminat sempena Perlumbaan Formula One (F1) Petronas Malaysian Grand Prix di Litar Antarabangsa Sepang (SIC) hari ini. --fotoBERNAMA (2016) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

National paralympic and Olympic athletes posing for a group photo with F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen (second left) of Scuderia Ferrari. Bernama Photo

SEPANG: Formula One (F1) fans were thrilled when they were able to meet their favourite F1 racing drivers participating in the 2016 Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix at an autograph session today.

National athletes who had competed at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and Paralympic Games were also honoured during the autograph session with F1 racing fans at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) Welcome Centre, here.

The Olympians comprised Pandelela Rinong, Nur Dhabitah Sabri, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, Fatehah Mustapa while the Paralympians were gold medallists  Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli, Mohamad Ridzuan Puzi, Abdul Latif Romly and bronze medallist Siti Noor Radiah Ismail.

They had the opportunity to take pictures with F1 driver, Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari after the session.

The autograph session, which is one of highlights of the Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix, was held at the mall area of the circuit where all F1 drivers spent about an hour signing autographs.

Thousands of F1 fans had gathered at the venue as early as 8am.

The 2016 Malaysian Grand Prix race starts at 3pm today.

Besides the autograph session, lots of activities were lined up for fans at the welcome centre and mall area of the Sepang Circuit. – Bernama

