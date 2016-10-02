Rep appeals for information on hit-and-run accident

KUCHING: Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang is appealing for eyewitnesses to come forward with information on a hit-and-run accident that left 74-year old Tan Than Poh with two badly fractured legs.

The incident occurred at Jalan Padungan here on Sept 11 at 7pm.

Tan was on his bicycle when he was knocked down by a car, said Lo.

“Until today, Tan is still warded at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), immobilised. Although he is in good spirits, he does not deserve this at all. He deserved someone who would pull over on the side of the road and check on his condition,” said Lo, who visited Tan recently.

Lo urged the motorist to turn himself in and compensate the victim’s medical bills. He urged those with information to contact him at 013-818 8088. They can also meet assistant investigation officer Sgt Zullfaqar Hashim at Kuching District Police headquarters on this matter.