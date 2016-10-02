Rep lauds co-curricular carnival activities

KUCHING: The State Education Department has been commended for the manner it has organised its co-curricular activities.

Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh said the carnival concept has made the event more interesting as it involves participants from various parts of Sarawak.

He believed that the co-curricular activities organised in the form of carnivals would provide students with a holistic and well-rounded experience in their co-curriculum.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Co-Curriculum Carnival of the state level Best Hostel Award (Southern Region) at Redeems Centre in Bau, Miro noted that the importance of co-curricular activity in the school curriculum has been widely acknowledged by many countries.

He said even Malaysia had invested resources to offer a comprehensive range of co-curricular activities, be it sports, societies, entrepreneurial schemes or volunteerism.

“I think we have got the education officers and teachers who have demonstrated that they view these activities as equally important to academic study.

“Therefore, I would like to encourage students to also recognise the value of the co-curricular activities as part of their development,” he said.

Miro believed that the non-academic activity in the form of co-curricular provides support to students to venture into professional fields like music, art, acting, sports and many more.

He said the importance of co-curricular activities has increased manifold in modern life, adding that co-curricular activities in fact complement academic education by offering a range of experiences that help students hone and develop interpersonal and work skills, as well as explore creative, cultural, physical, societal and spiritual ways of connecting with and learning more about themselves and others.

“Nowadays, all of these are necessary for students to become successful individuals and contributing members of the larger community.

Miro believed that students’ involvement in activities outside class invigorates them and helps them realise their potential.

“The skills they learn from involvement with a group, a community service project, employment, or the creative arts can be transferred to other aspects of their lives and help them blossom into civic-minded citizens of the world.”

Serian District Education Office won the best hostel award 2016 under the Southern Region in the Secondary School Category while the Betong District Education Office won the award in the Primary School category.

Also present at the ceremony were State Education Department director Rakayah Madon and Bau District education officer and organsing committee chairman Les Met.

Earlier, Rakayah said the state Education Department was planning to make Bau District as its benchmark towards achieving the 90:10 ratio of local to peninsula teachers in Sarawak.

She said Bau has got the criteria to become the benchmark as the state strives to realise the ratio of nine local teachers to one from outside under the initiative by 2018.

“We plan to make Bau District as the first to achieve the 90:10 ratio of local to peninsula teachers both at primary and secondary level.

“This is a challenge to those under the Bau District Education Office, including teachers and students,” she said.

She said the UPSR, PT3 and SPM results might be used as a point of reference for evaluating performance under the 90:10 initiatives.