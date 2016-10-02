Rethink education: a question of purpose

IN an increasingly competitive world, results and outcomes become the de facto numero uno for most education systems. Schools and universities have been backed into a corner and forced to comply with measurements and metrics that do not accurately portray the abilities of the modern day student; nor do the metrics promote the best interest of educators and those being educated. It’s unfortunate that most universities mainly admit students off the back of standardised test scores and personal statement essays that can be practised and trained. The more we look at it, the more our modern education systems actually seem to promote regimentation and conformity, rather than inspire innovation and originality.

To delve deeper into this issue, we must understand that the word ‘university’ came from the Latin root word ‘universitas’, which means “the whole, the universe or the world”. The university must serve as an institution that provides access to the whole spectrum of knowledge and education, not as conveyor belts churning out identical graduates to fit as cogs in the industry-centric system. There is a lack of originality in our education systems and, I dare say, the very notion of original thought is under threat by the needs and wants of the job market, by political interests and education uniformity.

Do we ever question why we go to school or university? Do we stop to wonder about more holistic and original responses, other than for employment purposes? Don’t get me wrong, employability is a huge selling point for many degrees but it’s not supposed to be the main reason. Many people choose to take up degrees and majors that they have no passion in, just for the sake of employability. When we allow job markets to heavily influence students’ educational choices, we are developing just workers rather than innovators. We must exercise extreme caution in balancing between suppling quality graduates and developing empowered, talented people.

We can also see this in secondary schools where students are being pressured to conform to education streams that promise a brighter future and greater success. Many students who are immensely talented in the social sciences are being actively dissuaded and discouraged from joining the arts stream due to several factors that can all be traced back to ‘employability’. There is a wrong perception that the science stream offers brighter career prospects and prestige. This leads society, schools, parents and the students themselves to make decisions that run counter to the passion and interest of the students, proving potentially detrimental to their intellectual (if not overall) development. Students shouldn’t be forced to choose between pursuing their passions and fitting into the system.

Furthermore, our education system is marred by political interests from both sides of the divide. Lately, the narrative of education in Malaysia is focused on vernacular schools and their relevance in a Malaysian society desperate for racial unity. On top of this narrative, the debate of whether to teach science and mathematics in Bahasa Malaysia or English has gone on for many years. What politicians from both government and opposition parties fail to emphasise is the need for teachers and education administrators to be given freedom and autonomy to do what they feel is best, after all they are the experts.

Nothing will change for the better if our teachers are not entrusted and empowered to do what they are trained to do. Other than that, our 421,828-strong teaching force must be emancipated from tedious paperwork and administrative tasks. Their time and energy should be spent on students: nurturing, instructing, educating and inspiring them. Furthermore, public education (from primary to higher education) is by necessity a continuation of our political system, resulting in educational institutions being reduced to vehicles for carrying out political mandates.

One example would be the calls to abolish vernacular schools, giving politicians from both sides the opportunity to milk substantial political capital. Since education is always a hot-button issue for many politicians, this has created room for those with little or no experience or expertise as educators or scholars to attain leadership positions responsible for creating and implementing education policy. Our leaders must be visionary enough to stop perpetuating leadership without expertise or experience, especially in education policy.

Education is also very often wrongly equated to schools. Education in the purest sense doesn’t mean formal, rigid structures that students must pass through to be recognised for their usefulness to society but rather, education means the acquisition of a body of knowledge and the development of reasoning and independent thinking. For many students, our schools and universities spell the death of their ‘education’ and inquisitiveness. The mainstream schooling model does not encourage independent thinking and original thought, nor does it empower our students to achieve their dreams.

Formal education discourages and detracts from students’ self-expression and individual talents but stresses on the importance of standardised exams that are exceedingly one-size-fits-all. Unfortunately, many students who harbour unorthodox dreams of becoming painters, writers or archaeologists are systematically denied and dissuaded from pursuing such ambitions, in favour of pseudo-ambitions like ‘making money’ and ‘becoming the prime minister’. Often, these students grow up to be successful in their respective fields and relatively wealthy only to leave their industries altogether in order to pursue their original dreams of painting, writing or looking for dinosaur bones. One wonders about the unquantifiable contributions to society these highly-driven individuals could have made if allowed to pursue their dreams from the start, instead of being forced to conform.

The modern education system is in dire need of a rethink and soul-search. We need to look ourselves in the mirror and start calling a spade, a spade: everyone talks about education reform but no one really advances it. Those in charge of education policy must be visionary enough to realise the need to reduce political interference and confer more autonomy to educators to do what they are paid to do. There also must be a seismic shift away from universal models of education to more individually-tailored systems where the students can be developed and nurtured based on their individual talents and interests. But as the old maxim goes: talk is cheap. We must stop talking and start acting. Parents, teachers, schools and universities must start to push for reforms, instead of hanging on the promises of politicians during their four-year election cycles.

