Sabahan woman confirmed as seventh Zika case

KUALA LUMPUR: Another Zika infection case has been detected involving a 60-year-old woman in Sabah, making it the seventh case in the country.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said it was the second case reported in Sabah. The first case involved a 61-year-old man, who died of a heart complication.

“The female patient’s urine and blood test results that was conducted by the Medical Research Institute showed positive Zika virus infection,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said on Sept 24, the patient from Kota Kinabalu had rashes and was treated at a private hospital on Sept 25.

“Further investigation revealed the patient had never visited Zika infection endemic countries and had never met Zika patients.

“The patient’s husband and children who lived in the same house do not show any symptoms and signs of Zika infection,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He advised individuals who had fever, rashes, conjunctivitis and other symptoms of Zika to immediately see a doctor. — Bernama