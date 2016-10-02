‘Sigai Bujang Berani’ honours unsung heroes

SIBU: The newly-published book ‘Sigai Bujang Berani’ serves not only to commemorate the history of Rajang Area Security Command (Rascom), but also the unsung heroes who had sacrificed their lives in defending the nation’s peace, sovereignty and security.

First Infantry Division Commander Major-General Datuk Stephen Mundaw views the book – the sixth penned by Lt-Colonel (Rtd) Linus Lunsong Janti, who served as an officer under the Special Branch at Rascom during the height of the Emergency Era – as a ‘lesson’ that everybody, especially the young, must know about.

“The book talks about the history of Rascom, which is an important piece of Sarawak history that must be recorded and documented so that the people today, especially the young ones, would know about Rascom.

“The book complements the role played by the Rascom Museum, which was established to preserve the legacy of Rascom.

“Both the museum and the serve to recognise and remember the sacrifices made by police, army and civilians during the Emergency so that the younger generation could truly appreciate the peace and harmony that they are enjoying today,” he said at the launch of the book at a hotel here yesterday.

According to Stephen, ‘Sigai Bujang Berani’ tells the history of a small group of ‘unsung heroes’ who did their part in defending the country against all threats.

In this regard, Stephen hoped that those involved in Rascom would emulate Linus in relating their experience through book-writing.

The book launch also coincided with unveiling of Kelab Bukit Perejuk’s new logo by Julau MP Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum. The club coordinates all programmes slated for the construction of a new longhouse at Bukit Perejuk.

The function yesterday was also attended by Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira, political secretary to chief minister Maurice Giri and Kelab Bukit Perejuk chairman John Panggau Sana.