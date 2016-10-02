SMK Marudi (Miri) wins debate for ninth time

KUCHING: After winning the Chief Minister’s Debate Cup eight times, SMK Marudi (Miri) did it again Friday by outperforming SMK Engkilili (Sri Aman).

The nine-time champion had been winning after the inaugural contest held in 1986, with a last win in 2010.

Not only did the school walk away with the champion trophy and RM10,000 cash, the Best Debater cup went to its student Ahmad Shyahril Jahar.

Shyahril was the only male debater during the final showdown at Auditorium P. Ramlee, RTM Kuching here.

His impressive performance earned him RM1,500.

It was the very first time SMK Engkilili made it to the finals.

The first runner-up received RM7,000 cash and trophies.

Third prize of RM5,000 cash went to SMK Muara Tuang (Samarahan) while fourth prize of RM3,000 cash to SMK Baru (Bintulu).

Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem in handing out the prizes.

Fatimah said the contest offered a platform for contenders to go through a learning process to shape their ideas and thoughts besides learning to keep their emotions in check.

She said it was equally important to acquire skills in presenting speeches in proper sentences, and get the attention of the audience.

“This Chief Minister’s Debate Cup has been held for the 30th time. It is proof of the hard work of the organisers including State Education Department, state Broadcasting Department and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka.”

Fatimah, who witnessed the finals, described the finalists’ performances as “very amazing and impressive.”

She pledged that the state government would keep the debate contest going for many more years to come to develop quality human capital.