Sole timber road serving nine Penan settlements in Hulu Limbang to be tarsealed

LONG NAPIR, Limbang: The government plans to upgrade the sole timber road linking nine Penan settlements in Hulu Limbang under the Jiwa Murni Project undertaken by the Armed Forces.

Assistant Minister for Welfare and Community Wellbeing, Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said funds for the project would be sourced from the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKLW).

“The Jiwa Murni project to tarseal the timber road to benefit nine Penan settlements/villages in Hulu Limbang is part of the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure in rural areas,” he said at a community outreach programme at Kampung Bahagia Long Napir in Hulu Limbang yesterday.

Currently Limbang has 471 Penans (170 families) coming from nine villages in Hulu Limbang.

Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail was representing Minister of Welfare, Women and Family Development, Datuk Fatimah Abdullah.

Present were Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang District Officer Hamdiah Bakir, assistant director of the state Development Office, Miri Zone Mohamad Zul Ikram Ishak; Penghulu Tebaran Siden, ketua kampung of Long Napir Penan, Lejong Regong and ketua kampung of Long Napir Kelabit, Janging Taibilong.

Dr Abdul Rahman who is also Bukit Kota Assemblyman assured that the government was committed to improving infrastructure for the people in Long Napir though it was in a remote part of Sarawak accessible after a four-hour drive through treacherous logging roads.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the community outreach programme participated by its various agencies was one of the government’s integrated programmes to alleviate poverty in urban and rural areas.

At the function, Dr Abdul Rahman announced a government grant of RM4,000 to SK Long Napir and RM3,000 each to Kampung Long Napir and Kampung Bahagia.

There was presentation of food parcels and cooking utensils donated by the Chinese community, and school bags from Yayasan Pelaran MARA through Giatmara and MARA Limbang.