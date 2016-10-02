State asked to make Kedaya Telang Usan a sub-district

MIRI: The state government has been called on to make Kedaya Telang Usan in Ulu Baram a sub-district.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said he proposed the state government to consider the idea of the additional sub-district in Baram, with Long San as its centre.

“It would serve mainly the Orang Ulu community around the area because as a sub-district, there will be government agencies and services in the area. Therefore, the community there – who are mostly living in the very rural areas of Ulu Baram – would have easy access to government services and they would not have to travel far to either Long Lama, Marudi or Miri,” he said in an interview yesterday.

Dennis said at present it is very costly for residents in the area to travel just to access government services.

“We actually have set up a committee known as Area Development Committee of Kedaya Telang Usan that is responsible in not just highlighting the needs of the people in the Kedaya Telang Usan areas, but also working with us in finding the best ways to develop the area,” he said.

Dennis added that the committee led by councillor Simpson Njok had a meeting last week, which was also attended by State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala as well as Baram MP Anyi Ngau.