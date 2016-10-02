SUPP councillors must perform beyond expectations, says Dr Sim

KUCHING: About 150 people comprising SUPP councillors and branch leaders from across the state attended a one-day ‘Councillors’ Workshop’ at party headquarters here yesterday.

Their president Datuk Dr Sim Kian Hui said the workshop was meant to provide the councillors with clearer view and insight of their roles, broad range of responsibilities, code of conduct, practices and procedures as well as regulations and legislation to ensure better governance and outcome of services.

“The workshop enables the newcomers to have better knowledge and understanding of their roles and whatever that entails them to carry out their duties and responsibilities effectively and efficiently,” he said when met before the party’s central working committee (CWC) meeting started.

Dr Sim said many councillors who have served for a long time were at the workshop to talk on various subjects and share their experiences with the newcomers to equip them with the knowledge and skills to carry out their role.

“I want to see all SUPP councillors to perform beyond the party and public expectations in accordance with the legislation.”

Among the speakers at the workshop were officers from the Local Government Ministry, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the various local councils.

Dr Sim also told the press that the meeting (yesterday) would discuss, among others, the Hudud issue following Malaysiakini’s report yesterday that Umno secretary-general Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor had said that BN had arrived at a consensus

regarding PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s private member’s bill seeking to amend Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, also known as Act 355.

Tengku Adnan, however, declined to reveal what the decision was.

“I need to get clarification from the secretary-general (Tengku Adnan) as to what exactly have been discussed or agreed.

“We must make sure that the ‘consensus’ he discussed with Hadi Awang is the consensus arrived at during the BN Supreme Council meeting and not just an individual opinion,” he added, stressing the

need to be extremely cautious about the content of the consensus Tengku Adnan claimed to have reached with Hadi Awang.

Dr Sim said Sarawak formed Malaysia in 1963 as a multi-religious and moderate society with a single legal system.

“We are not against Islam but we are against Hudud in the Constitution because we believe in moderation and not extremism.

“When we formed Malaysia, we agreed to uphold the spirit of pluralism, moderation and multi-religious…so if they make changes to the Constitution, that’s not the original spirit we formed Malaysia,” he added.

If that was the case, Dr Sim said Sarawak had to review its position in the federation.

SUPP vice presidents Datuk Lee Kim Shin and Datuk Lily Yong, secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting, treasurer Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing, deputy secretary-general Temenggong Datuk Tan Joo Phoi and assistant publicity and information secretary Lo Khere Chiang were among those present at the meeting.