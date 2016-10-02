Taste of Sarawakian hospitality at Curtin Global Village

MIRI: Twenty foreign delegates experienced Sarawak’s famed warm hospitality at ‘Curtin Global Village’ at the university’s campus here recently.

The organisers were International Association of Students in Economic and Commercial Sciences (Aiesec) Chapter of Curtin Sarawak.

They came from 16 countries including Egypt, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, the United States and Vietnam.

Malaysian delegates, over 350 invited guests, Curtin Sarawak students and the public were feted to colourful cultural showcases by a talented pool of performers from Curtin Sarawak and local secondary schools.

The annual ‘Curtin Global Village’ aims to promote cross-cultural understanding among students of various nationalities and cultural backgrounds and the local community through cultural performances, music, costumes, ethnic cuisine and traditional games.

According to organising chairpersons Wong Si Teng and Theng Kai Wen, ‘Curtin Global Village’ is an ideal platform to encourage cultural appreciation and knowledge exchange among youths, as well as guide them to become future leaders who are tolerant and open-minded.

While in Miri, the foreign delegates took part in community projects such as ‘Speak Up’, ‘Light of Borneo’, ‘Learning Beyond Education’, ‘Explore Ulu Baram’, ‘Protect Our Strays’ and ‘Painters of the World Unite!’ with Aiesec Curtin Sarawak Chapter members.

‘Speak Up’ involved organising workshops and tutorials for students from SMK Subis and SMP Pitas to enhance their English proficiency and communication skills, while ‘Light of Borneo’ aims to educate rural residents in Kuala Baram and Tudan about creating and sustaining clean, affordable and reliable renewable energy sources to improve their living conditions.

The goal of ‘Learning Beyond Education’ is to provide education beyond textbooks, teaching students practical skills such as presentation skills, self-awareness and financial management.

In the ‘Explore Ulu Baram’ project, volunteers went to Long Banga in Ulu Baram to teach English and raise awareness of the unique culture of the Sa’ban community.

‘Protect Our Strays’ involves conducting workshops in local schools and shopping complexes to educate students and the public about pet ownership in addition to organising fundraising events for Zero Strays Miri and supporting its Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) mission to reduce the population of feral animals.

The ‘Painters of the World Unite’ project involved participating in activities in Kuala Lumpur, Kuching and Miri to raise awareness about autism and disabled children.

‘Curtin Global Village’ was sponsored by Piasau assemblyman Dato’ Sebastian Ting, Paragon Lutong Hotel, Tea House, Curtin Leo Club, Embun Citra, Taj Restaurant and Yummy Cold Drinks House.

Aiesec is a global, non-political, independent, non-profit youth leadership organisation run by students and recent graduates of institutions of higher learning.

With more than 86,000 members in over 124 countries, it provides an international platform for youths to explore and develop their leadership potential through experiential learning and volunteer experiences.

Curtin Sarawak was the first higher education institution in East Malaysia to have an Aiesec chapter. For information on Aiesec Curtin Sarawak Chapter, visit its Facebook page: Aiesec in Curtin Sarawak.