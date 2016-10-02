The week at a glance 2 October 2016

Sabah & Sarawak

Production begins from LNG Train 9 in Bintulu

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) announced the production of first commissioning liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from the newly completed LNG Train 9 in the existing Petronas LNG Complex (PLC) at Bintulu. The first commissioning cargo was produced 42 months after the award of the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) Contract for the project in March 2013.

Stronger CPO, FFB to drive stronger earnings in TSH

TSH Resources Bhd (TSH) is expected to perform well in its second half (2H) thanks to stronger crude palm oil prices and recovery of fresh fruit bunch production in Kalimantan. As TSH mainly sells its CPO production at spot prices, the research arm of Public Investment Bank Bhd highlights that it should have the capability to be able to fully capture the current bullish CPO prices.

Indian demand for palm oil set to increase following import duty reduction

With the recent reduction on India’s import duty on crude palm oil (CPO) to 7.5 per cent from 12.5 per cent, analysts expect that India’s demand for palm oil to increase. In addition to CPO, refined vegetable oil saw an import duty reduction to 15 per cent from 20 per cent while import duty for wheat and potatoes were also reduced.

Malaysia to fight ‘no palm oil’ label issue in Europe

Malaysia is set to go all out to fight the ‘no palm oil’ label issue in the European region, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said.

“We are going to go all out in engaging with various countries (the European Union),” he told Malaysian media at the end of his three-day official visit here. Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said Malaysia would also work with Indonesia to engage with European Union member countries to address the no palm oil label issue.

Sheda to hold home, property roadshow at Boulevard Mall

Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda), Kuching branch, will be holding its third and final roadshow for 2016 at Boulevard Shopping Mall from November 11 to 13, 2016.

Reservations of booths are now available for developers to showcase their current and new projects while other related industry players are also invited to promote their products and services at this roadshow.

National

Budget 2017: Khazanah sees continuation of pro-growth, pro-society focus

Khazanah Nasional Bhd sees a continuation of a pro-growth and pro-society focus in the upcoming Budget 2017. Managing director Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar said the budget would also like to be fiscally responsible on the back of a challenging global economic environment. He added that the country needs to keep the growth engine going to support its development.

Malaysia slips to 25th spot in global competitiveness, remains strong in Asia

Malaysia has been ranked 25th out of 138 economies, down from 18th last year, but remains the most competitive economy among developing countries in Asia. According to the Global Competitiveness Report (GCR) 2016-2017, unveiled by the World Economic Forum (WEF), in terms of score, its performance came down from 5.23 to 5.16 out of a maximum of seven.

BCM Alliance expects to raise RM16.01 mln from IPO

Distributor of laundry equipment and medical devices BCM Alliance Bhd, which is en route to listing on the Ace Market of Bursa Malaysia, expects to raise RM16.01 million from the initial public offering (IPO).

Managing director Liaw Chong Lin said the setting up of a chain of Speed Queen self-service launderette outlets around Malaysia is expected to provide the company an opportunity to expand its market presence and customer base in the commercial laundry equipment industry.

PM najib’s visit to Germany a major boost with RM1.5 bln potential investment

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s official visit to Germany is a major boost for bilateral ties, trade and investment climate between Malaysia and Germany, which has a population of about 80.6 million and is the world’s fourth largest economy.

The visit gave both existing and potential German investors in Malaysia the opportunity to voice out their opinions, challenges and suggestions directly to the country’s premier.

SC proposals push REITs in the right direction

Analysts laud the Securities Commission’s (SC) consultation paper to revise its guidelines for Malaysian Real Estate Investment Trusts (M-REITs) seen as a positive step in the right direction.

The guidelines aims to enhance M-REITs’ growth by broadening the scope of permitted activities, improve governance to safeguard investors and maintain long-term sustainability, and increase efficiency by streamlining post listing requirements.

Matrade hopes OPEC oil cut pact gives reasonable return to O&G industry

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) decision to cut oil output would help reduce the surplus in the oil and gas (O&G) market and give reasonable return to the O&G industry, says the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

Chief executive officer Datuk Dzulkifli Mahmud said the move is also hoped to enable oil producing countries to get a fair price for producers and consumers as well as create more job opportunities.