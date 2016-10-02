‘Those hazy, lazy days of summer …’

RECENTLY, I looked at a copy of the 1821 painting by the famous English artist, John Constable, entitled ‘The Hay Wain’.

Childhood memories flooded back of the post-war period in Britain when food rationing ceased in 1954, nine years after the war ended. Austerity still prevailed in West Cornwall but as a family, we survived thanks to the fresh vegetables and fruit harvested from our father’s allotment and fresh eggs from our mother’s chicken.

My sister and I would marvel at the kaleidoscope of colourful summer flowers growing amongst the many grass varieties in the hayfields beyond our village house. We identified and collected as many types of grass and flowers as we could see to decorate flower vases at our home. Most appropriately, our house name was none other than ‘Westhome’.

We would watch the farm workers cut the hay in the late summer and rake and stack it, to thoroughly dry, in shocks. These were later collected and piled into haystacks. Every field had its own haystack to provide winter fodder for dairy and beef cattle. Sadly, those hay meadow splendours are now past images of the English landscape only to be captured in paintings.

What has happened?

Over the last 60 years, about 95 per cent of these meadows have disappeared and are now no more than rapidly vanishing idylls. It was Britain’s slogan in World War 2 in “Digging for Victory” that saw meadowland turned into arable crop land in its efforts to feed the population.

The traditionally managed flower-rich meadows were ploughed and seeded with fast-growing rye grasses fed with chemical fertilisers. Rye grass can withstand three cuttings each summer. Intensive and extensive farming began. Hedges were scrubbed out and small fields became huge ones to cope with harvesting machinery.

Today the rye grass is cut by day and night – the latter under the machinery’s floodlights. The next day the mown grass is machine raked to dry and shortly afterwards baled into three metre diameter rolls covered in black plastic ready for collection for cattle fodder.

Traditional English meadowland

The varieties of plant, animal, insect and bird life inhabiting the meadows depend much upon differences in local climate, the shape of the landscape, varying soil types and the way the farmers manage their land. Essentially there are three quite distinct types of native English meadowland. In upland areas, less than 1,000ha remain.

These are mainly found in the Dales of the northern counties of Durham, North Yorkshire and in Cumbria (The Lake District). Some 15,000ha of lowland meadow are located mostly in East Anglia, the East Midlands, Dorset and Wiltshire. The third type of meadowland is usually located along river floodplains and referred to as summer pastureland.

In my neck of the woods in Somerset, summer pastures are still found locally on what is known as ‘The Levels’. This area of flat land contains nutrient rich peat soils and is crisscrossed with rivers and drainage ditches. Prone to winter flooding, it is thought that the name Somerset is derived from the old English literally meaning ‘summer settlement’. Numerous varieties of wild orchid may be found there.

Changes in land-use and wildlife

Living in the same spot on the Somerset/Devonshire county border for some 30 years, I have witnessed dramatic changes in land-use over this period of time. In 1986, as a family, we would walk our dog and have a summer picnic on the steep slopes of a nearby field overlooking the floodplain of a major river.

We admired the beauty of the meadow with its resplendent knee-length wild grasses and flowers. Hawks frequently descended to catch voles, field-mice and rabbits and African swallows and swifts dived low over the ripening hay to devour insects. Pollen filled the air as bees and many varieties of butterfly went about their nectar collecting tasks. Kingfishers would speedily dart along the river surface and dive to catch young trout.

One Sunday afternoon in 1990, we took my head of the English department and his wife for a walk in these field. Joe was a keen naturalist and conservationist and upon seeing this meadowland exclaimed, “This is quintessentially English!” and reminisced about his boyhood days in Cambridgeshire.

He identified over 50 species of wildflowers growing amongst the high grasses. Naturalists, then, thought that over 150 species of plant colonised such old hay meadows. Joe would turn in his grave today if he could see the changes in the flora and fauna of these meadows as their land-use has changed in the so called march of progress.

Today the field gates are heavily padlocked for fear of night-time cattle rustlers. Sheep grazing is now the order of the day with lambing now taking place up to three times a year. The once knee-deep meadow grass is now overgrazed with clumps of sheep inedible plants such as thistles, stinging nettles and the invasive pink Japanese knotweed all sticking upwards like sore thumbs.

Fortunately, the hardy buttercups still remain giving their splash of yellow here and there. The river-life has become impoverished, the kingfishers have gone elsewhere and the lonely heron perched high on the stag oak tree no doubt twitters to herself, “How things have changed.”

In other parts of England and in Europe, much of the lowland pastures have been ploughed to grow crops of heavily subsidised oilseed rape providing swathes of yellow flowers, or else millions of hectares of barley. The extent of these two crops is best viewed from the air.

Even in adversity, hope remains

The 2012 London Olympiad provided a ray of hope for English meadowlands. Just north of London, in a section of the River Lea valley, 10ha were planted as a traditional English flower meadow. Imaginatively created and planted by Sheffield University’s Department of Landscape Design, this itself deserved a gold medal and those athletes lucky enough to photograph it will have returned to their respective countries of an image of something quintessentially English.

Such English perennial wildflowers, planted there, has brought the plight of the traditional meadows into the public eye and many English councils are now looking to their public parkland areas for similar creations. People are beginning to leave sections of their manicured gardens to growing a natural meadow seeded with native flowers. In my garden the wild fox gloves, cornflowers and corn poppies add that extra glow to a summer’s day.

The British Wildlife Trust has surveyed and recognised over 6,000 local wildlife sites where native flower meadows exist. With a certain amount of goodwill from the farming community, working together with conservationists, the once picture postcard of a traditional English meadow may again become a reality or even a managed tourist attraction. I live in the hope that nature will again be allowed to take its course.