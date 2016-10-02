‘Time to elevate Tasik Biru Fest to international status’

The scenic Tasik Biru. Jong enthusiasts put some final touches on their miniature sailboats before the race. Miro (centre) lifts a jong named ‘Sayang Ku’, as its owner Zainal Mojen (right), Inting (left) and others look on.

BAU: The Tasik Biru Festival can be elevated to become an international event if all relevant parties work together to realise its potential.

Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh pointed out that this festival was probably the only one in Sarawak – or even Malaysia – to include ‘jong’ (minature sailboat) racing.

He figured that through proper promotion, this event could attract jong hobbyists from around the world which in turn, would boost state tourism.

“It is my hope that this festival will be included in the state’s tourism calendar so that it can be promoted internationally.

“This ‘Pesta’ (festival) Tasik Biru can be central to all tourism activities in Bau District. From here, tourists can proceed to the Fairy Cave and Wind Cave, or the Serikin weekend market; then make their way to Brooke’s Heritage in Serembu or the weekend night bazaar in Siniawan,” he told reporters here yesterday,

Miro was representing Deputy Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Dato Sri Dr James Dawos, who is also Puncak Borneo MP, to declare open the festival at the lake near here yesterday.

Earlier in his speech, Miro said the festival deserved to be included under the state’s tourism calendar in order to better promote this district and Tasik Biru to the rest of the world.

“This festival succeeds in gathering people irrespective of race, who work together to make it a success. This truly reflects the ‘unity in diversity’ (spirit) which Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem wants all of us in Sarawak to preserve,” he said.

Miro later pledged RM10,000 to the festival and on behalf of Dawos, he announced another allocation of RM20,000.

“I suggest that for future festivals, renowned recording artistes would be invited to perform in order to attract a bigger crowd of visitors,” he said.

The Tasik Biru Festival has been held for the third year running. It used to be known as ‘Jong Festival’.

Meanwhile, Bau District officer Inting Nyami said jong racing was still maintained in the festival because of its uniqueness.

“Apart from Vietnam and Indonesia, probably Bau is the only part in the world that holds jong racing,” he said.

Inting said other activities held in the festival this year were arm-wrestling challenge, ‘Tasik Biru Idol’, Miss Tasik Biru pageant, and also ‘Bau Kitchen’ selling local delicacies.

The festival, which kicked off on Friday, concludes today. Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing is expected to officiate at the closing ceremony this afternoon.