Tiong laments lackadaisical attitude of Bintulu Welfare staff

BINTULU: Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has urged the Bintulu Welfare Department to improve and strengthen its service delivery system in order to meet the needs of the community.

He said staff members of the department should immediately go to the ground in cases of emergency to provide relief aid to affected individuals.

He voiced out his concern after having seen the types of assistance distributed by the department to the longhouse residents of Rumah Indang Abok, Sungai Selagoi in Labang, which was destroyed by fire last Wednesday night.

Tiong said he was made to understand that besides essential foodstuff, the department only supplied some units of portable gas cylinders which were not sufficient for the fire victims, who were also not equipped with other cooking utensils.

He said from his observation at the site, the affected residents had to wait in a long queue to cook their food. “I am sad and upset with the attitude of some staff members of the department, who appear to be delaying the delivery of aid to the longhouse folk,” said Tiong in a statement yesterday.

The MP rushed to the longhouse after arriving at Bintulu Airport from Kuala Lumpur on Friday to monitor the latest development of the affected residents.

During the visit, he assured the longhouse security and development committee (JKKK) and affected residents that he would do his best to get a special allocation of RM300,000 from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Razak to rebuild the longhouse.

At the same time, Tiong also distributed RM5,000 to the longhouse chief to buy essential goods such as diesel and other related items, on top of 32 units of gas cylinders and two rolls of canvas to set up temporary tents.

He also thanked the personnel from the Ninth Brigade of Rascom Camp Mile 10 in Sibu, who also went to the longhouse on Thursday afternoon and had been providing medical and telecommunications assistance to the affected residents since.

Earlier, Tiong asked his special officer Teo Ho Ping and Bintulu MP Service Centre head of welfare Kong Kung Kwong to deliver cash and some essential items like rice, cooking oil, canned food and bread to the fire victims.

In the 8pm fire on Wednesday, 32 units of the 42-door longhouse were razed to the ground, leaving over 280 people homeless.

It is learned that this was the second fire incident, with the first occurring in 2009.