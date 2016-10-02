Toddler safe with eight others in two-car collision

MIRI: A toddler was among nine people who survived a two-car collision near Bukit Peninjau, Sibuti, more than 81km away from here on Friday night.

It was understood that the two four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicles were involved in a head-on-collision at around 7pm.

The sundaypost learnt that in the accident, one of the 4WD drivers was pinned to his seat and was only rescued when a team of Miri Fire and Rescue Department dashed to the scene to extricate the victim from his wrecked vehicle.

All victims from both 4WDs had minor bodily injuries and were taken to Miri Hospital. Prior to the crash, the 4WD with the one-year-old toddler aboard was en route to Kampung Batu Balak, Lapok from Miri Hospital, while the other 4WD was heading from Long Atum to Miri.

The toddler was travelling with his grandparents and his 28-year-old mother. The actual cause of the collision is under investigation.