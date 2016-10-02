Latest News World 

Turkey parliament extends mandate for troops in Iraq, Syria by 1 year

ANKARA: Turkey’s parliament on Saturday overwhelmingly approved an extension by one year of an existing mandate to use Turkish troops abroad in Syria and Iraq.

The bill passed easily on the first day of the new session of parliament with support from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), secular opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). Only the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) voted against. -AFP

