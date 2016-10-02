Two siblings perish in three-vehicle collision

SARIKEI: Two siblings were killed in a horrific accident involving three vehicles near the junction of Jalan Kim San, about 6 kilometres from here last Friday night.

Sarikei District Police chief, Supt Mat Jusoh Muhammad when contacted, identified the two who perished in the accident as Azrul Azzahan Tahir, 24 and his younger sister Zulaika, 13.

Azrul who worked as a soldier attached to Markas Tentera Darat (Cawangan Manusia Kementah) in Kuala Lumpur and now on leave was said to have driven the family’s Proton car to Sibu to fetch his sister who was a Form 1 student at SMK Agama there.

Unfortunately, their journey back home in Kampung Hilir, Spaoh, Betong ended tragically after they were involved in a three-vehicle accident near the junction of Kim San Road.

According to Mat Jusoh, based on their initial investigation the fatal accident happened around 8.20 pm when Azrul was said to have entered the opposite lane in an attempt to overtake a trailer lorry but collided with an oncoming cargo lorry.

The head-on collision with the cargo lorry caused the Proton car to plunge back onto the path and collide with the trailer lorry, the District Police Chief said.

The impact of the incident badly crushed the front portion of the Proton car where the driver and passenger were found pinned to their seats and later confirmed dead by paramedics.

Police brought in all the three vehicles and detained the drivers of the trailer lorry and cargo lorry to facilitate investigation under Section 41 of Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, the District Fire and Rescue Services (Bomba) Station chief Suna Kaha said it was heart-wrenching for his men to find a birthday cake in the Proton car.

When they checked the identities of the two victims in the Proton car, not only did they find that they were a brother and sister, but Sept 30 was the birthday of one of them (Zulaika).

According to Suna, they received a call at 8.28pm and rushed a team of eight rescuers to the scene.

They commenced rescue operation on arrival in about 10 minutes’ time, he said, adding it took them about 45 minutes to extricate the two victims who were pinned to their seats in the badly wrecked Proton car.