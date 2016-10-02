Latest News Motor Racing Sports 

Vettel out on first lap of Malaysian GP

Sebastian Vettel started from the third row of the grid but was touched by the Red Bull of Max Verstappen catapulting his front wheel into Nico Rosberg, causing the Mercedes driver to spin. AFP Photo

SEPANG: Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel crashed out of the Malaysian Grand Prix on the very first bend at Sepang Sunday after breaking his front suspension in a collision with Nico Rosberg and Max Verstappen.

The Ferrari driver, who was the winner last year, started from the third row of the grid but was touched by the Red Bull of Verstappen catapulting his front wheel into Rosberg, causing the Mercedes driver to spin.

Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton got away safely from pole position into the lead and avoided the drama behind him as Rosberg, who leads Hamilton in the title race by eight points, rejoined the race way down in 17th position. – AFP

