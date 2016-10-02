Villagers told to use river to draw tourists

KUCHING: Villages along upper Sarawak River should make full use of the river to organise activities that attract tourists.

Pointing this out, Assistant Minister for Public Health Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said the villagers would greatly benefit from the tourism-related activities like the annual Padawan raft safari in Kpg Temurang, Git and Bengoh.

Dr Jerip said this when opening the Tagang Festival at Kpg Semadang, about 38 kilometres along Jalan Borneo Height yesterday.

He hoped other villages along the upper Sarawak River like Kpg Giam and Git also have the tagang system.

“It is my vision to see all the villages along upper Sarawak River have the tagang system of conserving the environment to attract tourists. Such products can generate income for the people,” he said.

The beautiful surrounding of the upper Sarawak River would be an added advantage for tourists to enjoy, apart from activities from the tagang system to help replenish depleting fish in the river.

Dr Jerip later released fish fry into the river.

Various activities were held in conjunction with the festival including a fishing competition.

Dr Jerip was happy with the increased participation compared to last year.