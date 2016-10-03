12 hikers rescued from Mt Santubong

KUCHING: A total of 12 hikers were stranded after one of them sustained a leg injury while descending Mount Santubong near here last Saturday.

According to a spokesman from the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, eight of its personnel from Petra Jaya Fire Station were deployed to the scene after being alerted about the incident at 5.48pm.

The rescue team led by PBK II Wan Umar Wan Alek arrived at Level 8 at 7.26pm to discover that a woman had injured her right leg.

“The woman aged 31 was carried down on a stretcher and they arrived at the foot of the mount at 10.22pm,” he said.

The injured woman was then handed over to the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) to be transported to Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

At the same time, two hikers were stranded on Level 1 of Mount Santubong.

The duo were rescued by forest rangers at around 8pm.

In a separate case, a teenager who was reported missing after taking off into a farm in Kampung Singkalan, Simunjan has safely returned home yesterday evening.

The 19-year-old girl was said to have entered the farm after she had an argument with her mother around 7pm last Saturday.

Her refusal to return home and the failure to locate her by the villagers led her father to lodge a police report to seek assistance as he was concerned over the safety of his daughter.

However, around 4.10pm yesterday, the victim returned home safely on her own.