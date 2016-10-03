4th Special Olympics Sarawak ends in Bintulu

The special athletes in a photocall with Fatimah. Parents bringing their children for the health screening. Fatimah joining in a dance upon her arrival at the Bintulu Stadium.

BINTULU: Over 180 special athletes from Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu competed at the 4th Special Olympics Sarawak State Games which ended at Bintulu Stadium yesterday.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah took the occasion to hail the recent performance of the national contingent.

“I think after the Paralympic Games in Rio recently, where our athletes managed to win gold medals, for the first time we have achieved such an outstanding performance,” she told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the state games.

“It gives a huge impact to the public perception on the ability of our special athletes who have shown us the meaning of true grit and determination” she added.

She praised the special athletes who have demonstrated that they could achieve something for the nation to be proud of.

Fatimah called on parents to increase their awareness of their children’s potential by sending them to school to get proper education in any discipline including sports or rehabilitation programmes at the Community Rehabilitation Centre.

“With this achievement, it could give hope to these disabled individuals, if they also be given the opportunity they also can be successful just like other normal individuals,” she said.

She also expressed her gratitude to personnel from the public and private hospitals for their strong support by offering free health screening at the Health Athletes Programme (HAP) to the participating athletes in conjunction with the Special Olympics Games.

She described the service as a rare opportunity for parents to bring their special children for health screening and, if required, they will be given referral letters for further treatment at the hospital.

During the three-day HAP, a total of 155 athletes screened and most of them were diagnosed with hypertension and obesity.

According to her, there were cases of otitis media with effusion (fluid in the middle ear) detected which could lead to hearing loss.

SEGI University was among those hailed for its involvement in organising the three-day event.

“It is a good approach by SEGI University for exposing their students in reality, on how to give the best service to the individuals with special needs. It also give them the opportunity to work closely with other professionals in medical field,” Fatimah said.

She also thanked Malaysia LNG for the sponsorship as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Sporting events provide the opportunity for disabled to feel that they are not sidelined, they have the access, equities and part and parcel of the community in the true spirit of 1Malaysia which is important for community wellbeing,” the minister explained.

She called on the special athletes to keep their burning ambition going and continue the good work of trying to become the best in whatever they can do.

Also present at the event was a paediatrician from Sibu Hospital who is the Asia Pacific Regional Clinical advisor Dr Toh Teck Hock.