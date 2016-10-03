75 JKKKs in Kapit receive funds to run National Sports Day programmes

KAPIT: Each of 75 selected village development and security committees (JKKKs) in this division has received RM500 from Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) slated for activities to be held in celebration of this year’s National Sports Day on Oct 8.

According to Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, the funds are meant for the committees to run sports and healthy activities that involve all members of their respective communities.

“The National Sports Day falls on the second Saturday of October every year. This initiative by KBS is meant to promote sports to every Malaysian, in line with the ministry’s goal towards becoming a ‘Sporting Nation’.

“As such, I highly encourage the JKKKs in Kapit to utilise the funds given for running games and sports events at their respective communities this coming Saturday (Oct 8). Be active and at the same time, foster closer kinship among yourselves,” he said after the presentation of cheques to the recipients at Hotel Meligai here yesterday.

Nyabong also expressed his concern about the lack of interest among Malaysians in sports, which he believed could adversely affect their productivity and more worryingly, their health.

“I learnt that less than 40 per cent of Malaysians are involved in sports, versus 60 per cent of the populations in many developed countries. It appears that we’re quite a bit behind.

“That is why KBS established the National Sports Day programme – to further raise the awareness of the importance of regular physical exercise and fitness activities among Malaysians.”

Nyabong also highlighted the benefits of sports that went beyond health and fitness.

“Sports can become the catalyst to bolster unity and cooperation among Malaysians, regardless of their backgrounds. Malaysians rejoiced when Sarawakian Pandalela Rinong bagged the silver medal in the 10m women’s synchronised platform diving at the Rio Olympics. This means that sports can bring people together.

“Moreover, I hope that the National Sports Day could become a Malaysian culture and also serve as our early preparations for the 2020 Olympics,” he said.

Based on past celebrations nationwide, the National Sports Day 2016 is expected to host a variety of activities such as soccer carnivals, the ‘10,000-Step Walk’ and mass aerobics sessions, demonstrations of martial arts, hash runs, convoys of big bikers, autoshows, sports competitions like archery, volleyball and traditional games, gym and fitness exhibitions, as well as blood donation drives and free health checks.

On Oct 8, Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi – also Kapit MP – has been invited to officiate at the launch of division-level National Sports Day at the town square here, with the ceremony to commence at 8am.

He is also expected to join in a mass aerobics session and flag off the ‘10,000-Step Walk’ there.

On the same day, Nyabong will kick off the event at SMK Selirik, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat at SMK Kapit, and political secretary to chief minister Nicholas Kudi Jantai at SK Nanga Mujong.

It is expected that overall some 13,000 people are expected to take part in all these programmes here.

The presentation of KBS funds to the JKKKs yesterday was witnessed by Kudi, Kapit KBS officer Jack Janda, Kapit Fire and Rescue Department senior officer Siang Usat and Kapit police representative Insp Romi Benet.