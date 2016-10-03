Aziel excels at Sarawak Amateur Golf Championship

KUCHING: Teenager Aziel Teo won the 9th Sarawak Amateur Masters Open Golf Championship and lifted the YB Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing Challenge Trophy after beating 300 other golfers at the KGS golf course here.

The Form Five student of SMK Green Road scored a 232 to beat out Lee Ka Tiong and Lau Ching Leong in the three-day tournament.

Masing was present to give away the prizes. Also present were main organiser and sponsor Dato Sri Thomas Lau and KGS Club chairman Dr David Ling.

The annual tournament was held at KGS for the third time. Golfers from various parts of Sarawak including KGS, Sibu Golf Club, Bintulu Golf Club, Kelab Golf Miri, Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club, Samarahan Country Club, Kelab Golf Penjara and Damai Golf and Country Club and also from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Brunei participated.

During the closing ceremony cum lunch reception, guests and participants were entertained by a live band ‘Maya’ apart from getting the chance to win lucky draw prizes.