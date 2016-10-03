Sarawak 

Bersih Sarawak 5.0 convoy on schedule to reach Kuching on Nov 19

Dr Teo (ninth left) and Steve (front, fifth right) with fellow Bersih 5.0 Sarawak convoy members upon their arrival at Bintulu.

MIRI: The ‘Bersih 5.0 Sarawak Convoy’ appears to be on schedule to arrive in Kuching this Nov 19.

The 30-vehicle group kicked off their statewide tour here on Saturday and arrived at its next stop, Bintulu later that day.

According to PKR Youth Miri chief Steve Teo, they will proceed to Sibu after that.

Teo is among members of the convoy, which also include Miri MP Dr Michael Teo who is also PKR Miri chairman, Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon, national PKR deputy women chief Voon Shiak Ni and Rise of Sarawak Efforts (Rose) spokesperson Ann Teo who is also Bersih 5.0 coordinator for Sarawak.

Meanwhile PKR Puncak Borneo chairman Willie Monyin said the Bersih 5.0 would be a continuation of Bersih 4.0 last year.

The group holds on to their mission of championing and restoring the rights of Sarawakians and Sabahans, in line with the provision under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

The Nov 19 programme will also be part of the nationwide Bersih 5.0 to be held on the same date.

