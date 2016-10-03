Brunei Sultan arrives in M’sia for annual talks

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, arrived in Malaysia today for a three-day official visit, during which he is scheduled to attend the 20th Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Annual Leaders’ Consultation.

The sultan flew in to the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang near here at about noon. He was accompanied by his consort, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha, and senior government officials.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha were welcomed by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Urban Well-being, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar, who is the minister-in-attendance.

After alighting from the special aircraft, the sultan inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by two officers and 26 men of the First Battalion Royal Malay Regiment led by Capt Safwan Jaafar.

A Wisma Putra statement said Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s visit was in conjunction with the 20th Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Annual Leaders’ Consultation.

“The consultation is the most notable high-level event in the calendar of the two countries, and it is the top-level platform to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of common concern,” it said.

The consultation is convened alternately between the two countries. The 19th meeting was held in Bandar Seri Begawan on Aug 11, 2015.

Wisma Putra said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak looked forward to hosting Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to build upon the progress made at the 19th consultation as well as to reaffirm and deepen the existing close bilateral partnership between the two countries.

Najib and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, are scheduled to host an official luncheon tomorrow at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya in honour of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha. – Bernama