Change chlorination method to prevent AGE infection, park told

IPOH: The management of the Bukit Merah Laketown Resort Water Theme Park has been urged to use a chlorinator to replace the manual chlorination method to prevent rotavirus infection and acute gastroenteritis (AGE).

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the contact period of chlorine with water must comply with the standards prescribed to prevent infection.

He said the suggestion was made by the Perak state Health Department during a visit and inspection of the recreation centre after several cases of rotavirus and AGE were reported this week.

Dr Noor Hisham said the management was also advised to appoint a qualified water quality officer and if not, the existing officer should be trained periodically.

“It is proposed that portable digital equipment be used and parameters such as residual chlorine, pH, turbidity, redox potential (chemical reaction) and nitrate levels measured during monitoring,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the water park management was also asked to ensure that the filters in the resort’s pump house were maintained regularly so that bacteria and viruses are not trapped in it.

“The ministry will continue to monitor the status of events and water quality compliance in the pool before it can be reopened to the public,” he said.

The water theme park has been closed for 14 days to allow cleaning work to be carried out after a number of rotavirus and AGE cases were detected.

Dr Noor Hisham advised people not to bring children who have AGE symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting to swimming pools.

As of yesterday, 46 AGE cases were recorded, in Kedah 17 with three of them testing positive for rotavirus, Penang (10 AGE, six Rotavirus), while in Perak 19 AGE cases respectively.

Meanwhile, in George Town the Penang Health Department today confirmed six positive cases of rotavirus infection involving children who have been hospitalised. State Health Department director Datuk Dr M Sukumar said all the children reported positive with the virus were between the ages of one to eight years.

“Three cases have been reported in the Bukit Mertajam Hospital, two cases in Balik Pulau Hospital and one case in a private hospital from Sept 27 to 30. All the children are in a stable condition,” he said when contacted here yesterday. — Bernama