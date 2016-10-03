Chinese associations battle for sky supremacy in dragon kite contest

BINTULU: Bintulu Kwang Tung Association and Bintulu Hokkien Association emerged as champions on their respective categories at the dr agon kite competition held in conjunction with the 12th Borneo International Kite Festival 2016 at the old Bintulu airport yesterday.

Bintulu Kwang Tung won the most enduring dragon kite flown category after clocking 16 minutes and 17 seconds while Bintulu Hokkien won the fastest kite rise into the sky category.

Second to fourth places in the most enduring kite flown category went to Hui Ning Association, Hokkien Association and Hakka Association respectively.

Meanwhile, in the fastest kite rise category, Bintulu Kwang Tung came in second and Hakka Association in third while fourth place went to Bintulu Foochow Association.

Six Chinese associations took part in the competition which was jointly organised by Federation of Registered Chinese Associations Bintulu Division and Kwang Tung Association.

Penghulu Datuk Chai Shong Phian who sponsored the event presented prizes to the winners.