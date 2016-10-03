‘Construction of Tondong-Sebuku bridge approved’

BAU: The state government has approved the construction of a new bridge to provide better road connectivity to Bau.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing said the Tondong-Sebuku bridge is the latest project for Bau, after the RM0.5 million allocated for upgrading the Jagoi-Serikin road and RM5 million for widening the Simpang Sibuluh-Bau road.

Masing, who is also Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation, however did not disclose the estimated cost to construct the 30m bridge but it is believed to be in the region of a few million ringgit.

“The state and federal governments recently allocated funds for several road projects in Bau. And now, we have the Tondong-Sebuku bridge proposal which my ministry has looked into and considered very seriously. And it has been approved,” he said at the closing of Tasik Biru Festival here yesterday.

He made the remarks in response to Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep who had spoken earlier about his hope for this bridge crossing Sungai Sarawak Kanan to be constructed soon.

This bridge is said to be one of the proposed infrastructure projects under the Bau transformation master plan.

Masing hoped that with the approval for the bridge and other infrastructure projects here, residents will reciprocate by continuing to support Barisan Nasional (BN) in the next general election.

He also called on them to continue supporting Henry – whom he described as a racially-blind leader and one who thinks outside-the-box – so that more development can come to Bau district.

On the Tasik Biru Festival, Masing said this event was successfully held this year due to contributions and financial allocations from the two MPs and three assemblymen serving Bau district.

He singled out Henry as the one who had the will and drive to make it happen this year, by getting greater involvement from people in Bau irrespective of race and religion so that the residents of Bau know they are part and parcel of this festival.

If the people are ignored, he said, they will miss boarding the ‘blue bus’ (alluding to BN) and they will feel ignored and stay away from BN.

“Please do not ignore the bus when it comes. The bus is blue in colour. That is the bus we must board,” he said.

On the behalf of the state government, Masing also announced an allocation of RM20,000 for next year’s Tasik Biru Festival.

Meanwhile, Henry in his speech said better road connectivity to Bau will bring in more visitors which will boost the local economy.

He also said that having Masing as the first Deputy Chief Minister to officiate at the Tasik Biru Festival was an honour for the organisers and the people of Bau.

Yesterday’s function also saw the launching of the Tasik Biru Cruise Boat which will bring visitors around the scenic lake.