‘Crucial for Muslims to adapt well to changes’

Taib, flanked by Abang Johari (front, second right) and Morshidi, joins a memento photo-call with recipients of Maal Hijrah – Sarawak 2016 Awards at the celebration in Betong. Also on stage are Uggah and Misnu (front, right and left, respectively). Taib (second right) presents the ‘Excellent SPM Student Award’ certificate to Nurfatihah, witnessed by (from right) Abang Johari, Morshidi and Misnu. — Bernama photo Taib, flanked by Abang Johari (third left) and Misnu, arrives at Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan community hall in Betong. The Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan community hall in Betong houses more than 2,000 people coming for the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration. — Bernama photo

BETONG: Muslims must be able to adapt well to changes and transitions, as far as their roles and responsibility are concerned.

In this regard, Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud believed that the great caliphs of the past would be the best role models for today’s Muslims.

“These great caliphs would move from place to place, focusing on those who required urgent attention. These caliphs were always on the lookout for the most challenging tasks as well.

“We (Muslims) have moved from a less-developed era to a developing period, and we are progressing well. We have achieved many successes. I believe the positive transition from the old situation to a new one is in line with the very concept of Maal Hijrah,” he said in his opening remarks at the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration themed ‘Solidarity, the Foundation of Unification of Ummah’ at Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan community hall here yesterday.

On this town being the venue of this year’s celebration, Taib said Betong with its diverse population deserved such attention which in turn, would help in elevating the socio-economic standard of its people.

The Head of State also reminded the people to continue enhancing social harmony, as well as upholding peace and order so that the development of the state would run very smoothly.

“A stable state will enable the government to bring about quicker changes and more rapid development, particularly in the rural areas,” he stressed, calling for a greater cooperation between members of the multi-racial society in Sarawak towards this cause.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem stressed that close cooperation, collaboration and relationship between all parties must be further strengthened to uphold Islam.

He said the partnership between the state Islamic council and various agencies in organising the state-level Maal Hijrah 1438H gathering this time around was the best example of such effort.

“Congratulations and well done to Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) and various agencies on such a glorious event,” he said in his speech, read by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg here.

The state-level Maal Hijrah celebration hosted some 2,000 people, including Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu who was accompanied by his wife Tan Sri Empiang Jabu, State Secretary Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani and MIS chairman Datu Misnu Taha.

At the same event, Taib also handed over state-level Maal Hijrah Awards to seven recipients.

They are the late Tuah Junaidi and Hasiah Bunsu (Exemplary Family Award); Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Samarahan Campus rector Prof Datuk Dr Jamil Hamali (Exemplary Public Servant Award); Masjid Darul Istiqamah Kampung Luak in Miri (Exemplary Mosque Award) and Surau Darul Muafiqin in Saratok (Exemplary Surau Award), SK Agama Majlis Islam Sarawak in Bintulu (Exemplary Religious School Award); Askhairunisa Alwi (Excellent STPM Student Award), and Nurfatihah Aidel (Excellent SPM Student Award).