Latest News Sarawak 

Culling of crocs in S’wak allowed – CITES

Lian Cheng, reporters@theborneopost.com
wan junaidi

Wan Junaidi speaking to The Borneo Post at the exclusive interview.

KUCHING: The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species in Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) has agreed to allow crocodiles in Sarawak to be culled for commercial use.

The latest development will see crocodiles downlisted in Sarawak from Appendix I to Appendix II in the CITES treaty.

CITES has agreed to Sarawak’s proposal due to the large increase in crocodile populations and the rising human-crocodile conflicts, among other reasons.

The announcement was made by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar to The Borneo Post in an exclusive interview this morning (Oct 3).

He is scheduled to make a public announcement during a press conference at the Kuching International Airport later today.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (100%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of