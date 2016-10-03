Culling of crocs in S’wak allowed – CITES

KUCHING: The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species in Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) has agreed to allow crocodiles in Sarawak to be culled for commercial use.

The latest development will see crocodiles downlisted in Sarawak from Appendix I to Appendix II in the CITES treaty.

CITES has agreed to Sarawak’s proposal due to the large increase in crocodile populations and the rising human-crocodile conflicts, among other reasons.

The announcement was made by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar to The Borneo Post in an exclusive interview this morning (Oct 3).

He is scheduled to make a public announcement during a press conference at the Kuching International Airport later today.