DAP deplores exit of Sabah assemblymen from party

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP has deplored and expressed disappointment over the resignation of several opposition assemblymen in Sabah but believed it will not affect the party in the state.

Its national vice-chairman Tan Kok Wai said parties aligned to the opposition in Sabah should focus on forming a stronger alliance to take on Barisan Nasional in the next general election and working together to win the faith of the people.

“I deplore that they leave. Because we can bring about change by forming a stronger alliance. The opposition parties in Sabah should support each other to win the people’s faith, not getting members of other parties to cross over,” he said yesterday.

Tan, who is Cheras MP, said Likas assemblyman Junz Wong departure was a ‘betrayal to DAP and the people of Likas’.

“I have read his resignation letter, and his reason for resigning is because he perceives some stigma or barrier among Sabahans towards DAP.

“This is a kind of erroneous belief on his part. We have been in Sabah for 40 years and are a national party for all Malaysians,” he said.

Tan, however, maintained that the resignations would not destabilise DAP and Pakatan Harapan’s presence in East Malaysia.

“This is another round of challenges and tests for us and also PKR. It is a clarion call for Pakatan to stand firm and steadfast in our political struggle,” he added.

National DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook expressed disappointment with the sudden departure of seven of its Sabah office-bearers for a local-based platform, but remained confident that the opposition party will pull through. He said the decision of the seven was “unacceptable” even as he acknowledged that they were not motivated by a personal grudge.

“We are very disappointed by the move, especially those who are elected representatives,” he said.

“We know the reason is to join a Sabah-based political platform and so on. Whatever the reasoning is, it’s unacceptable to us,” he added. The resignation of the seven out of 16 Sabah DAP committee members has put a damper on the party, but the DAP parliamentary whip pointed out that its key leaders were still very committed to its fight.