Dr Sim: Rural clinics in Sarawak heartbreakers

KUCHING: The Ministry of Health must do more for rural clinics in the state, said Minister of Local Government Prof Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Speaking at the Sarawak Hear introductory event here yesterday, he revealed a frustrating situation during a meeting with a Johor-born doctor serving in Sri Aman polyclinic.

“I was told that the polyclinic only has electricity supply from 5pm to 11pm daily!”

That doctor, he added, was supposed to serve there for a year, but she is now awaiting transfer back to Johor.

“She asked me to inform the Sarawak government about the appalling state of some clinics in the rural areas,” said Dr Sim.

“On her side, she promised to highlight this issue once she gets posted back to her home state.”

Dr Sim, who is also SUPP president, conceded it was an uphill task for clinics in Sarawak to catch up with those in other states without getting back the state’s rights as inked in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“It is always my policy to squeeze as much money from the federal government as possible. But every time I see a federal minister, they would always tell me 50-50,” he said.

“I said to them, `You take all our oil money, so let’s make it 95-5’.”

I quoted that figure because the oil and gas royalty paid to us is only five per cent.”