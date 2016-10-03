Father shot dead, son injured during hunting

KENINGAU: A man was shot dead and his son was injured when hunting at a banana plantation in Kampung Sinungkalangan forest, Tambunan on Saturday.

Sabah CID head Datuk Salehhudin Abd Rahman said in a statement yesterday that the incident occurred on Saturday at 9.42pm. He said initial investigations revealed that the 52-year-old man and his 14-year-old son had gone to the family’s banana plantation to set up an animal trap.

While they were setting up the trap, both of them were shot by unknown person(s) in the vicinity who had yet to be ascertained. The father was shot on his torso while his son was shot on the leg.

They were sent to the Tambunan Hospital for treatment but the father succumbed to his injuries while the 14-year-old boy was reported to be in stable condition.

“Further investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code is currently ongoing to track down the suspects.”