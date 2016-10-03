Greater religious scholars–leaders ties urged

SERDANG: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah yesterday called for greater cooperation between religious scholars and leaders for the benefit of the people and country.

Tuanku Abdul Halim said that he was very appreciative that both religious scholars and leaders had upheld the trust placed in them.

“I am confident that when ties between these two groups are further enhanced, the same will be reflected among the people,” His Majesty said at the National-level celebration of Maal Hijrah 1438H at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang, here, yesterday.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tuanku Hajah Haminah was also present during the ceremony carrying the theme “Islamic Brotherhood, Fundamental to Unification of Muslims”.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

A total of 105 contingents with about 10,000 participants joined the parade in conjunction with the national-level Maal Hijrah 1438H celebration.

Tuanku Abdul Halim also urged Muslims in the country to continue strengthening their unity and boost relationship to avoid becoming disunited due to differing views.

“Remember that all efforts towards improving the socio-economy of the Muslim community, empowering the administration of Islamic affairs and upholding the Syariah Judicial and Legal Institution will not succeed if Muslims continue to fight and be split among themselves,” His Majesty said.

Tuanku Abdul Halim said Muslims should possess wisdom to manage differences in the best possible way by giving priority to the agenda of uniting the Muslim community and avoiding fights in whatever way.

“All parties need to be well mannered, always be calm and tolerant, mutually respect and love each other,” His Majesty said.

Tuanku Abdul Halim reminded Muslims to hold strong to the faith of the Sunnah Wal Jamaah and the moderate way of life or ‘Wasatiyah’ promoted by Islam to avoid being influenced with the propaganda brought by deviant groups.

His Majesty hoped that the Federal and state-level Islamic agencies could continue being committed towards their respectives roles and responsibilities to realise the aspiration of transforming the country into ‘baldatun toyyibatun warabbun ghafura’(peaceful, fair, and prosperous country under the protection of Allah).

Tuanku Abdul Halim said Islam had never rejected or denied that the differences occur in human life.

His Majesty said that even within the Muslim communities themselves, diffences in views in the articles of faith or ijtihadiyyah (independent reasoning) were allowed.

“For instance, the differences in opinion among the Prophet’s companions on the punishment towards the Badr prisoner of wars, until there were revelations from Allah on the matter.

“What is prohibited is differences in views of the cardinal principles as this can split Muslims,” His Majesty said. — Bernama