IMH Music House music showcase at Giant Tabuan Jaya today

KUCHING: IMH Music House is organising a music showcase event today from 11.30am until 4.30pm at Giant Supermarket Tabuan Jaya to celebrate the new opening of their third branch.

Following their successful operations with their main branch at Rock Road and the second branch at Tabuan Jaya, they have opened a third branch at Tabuan Tranquility Commercial Centre as part of their business expansion to provide the public with the best music education in town.

According to a press release, the new branch offers piano, electronic keyboard, ukulele, guitar, violin, cello and drum lessons to all interested children and adults.

During the music showcase, IMH staff will be present to answer queries and help with enrolments. Cash vouchers, first month fee waivers and many more surprises will also be available as part of their opening special promotion gifts.

For more information about their new branch, contact 082-424658, 016-8794658, or email imhkuching@gmail.com.

