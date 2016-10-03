Investigation report on go-kart mishap almost ready – police

KUANTAN: Investigations on the mishap at the Higher Education Ministry’s (KPT) Educational Innovation of Motorsports and Automotive Race (EIMARACE) 2016 is almost completed and expected to be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers next week.

Kuantan District Police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Salleh said police had recorded a statement from the victim’s wife, Siti Suhaiza Seman, 38, three days ago.

Statements were also recorded from the organiser, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), the drivers and Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) which handled the security aspects of the racing circuit, he said.

“We have also received the minutes of the meeting and related documents from MAM. All will be surrendered to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action,” he told reporters here, today.

At the EIMARace 2016, factory supervisor Izwan Isa, 39, and his daughter Nur Zulaikha, five, who were spectators were killed after a go-cart ploughed into them after three go-carts had side-swiped each other.

The accident at 11.30am on Sept 25 in Jalan Sukpa Indera Mahkota here, also injured Siti Suhaiza and their eldest child Muhammad Izz Daniel, seven. – Bernama