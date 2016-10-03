Football 

Late goals clinch Sarawak football win

KUCHING: Sarawak recovered from an earlier loss to defeat Perak 2-1 in the Malaysian Sports for the Deaf (Sopma) football match yesterday.

After losing 3-7 to Penang on Saturday, the homesters started yesterday in attacking mode from the very first minute only for Perak to defend well.

A shock came in the 75th minute when Perak scored through Md Rahsid Mat Isa.

In the frantic final 15 minutes, Sarawak players showed their eagerness to continue their campaign with two late goals. Nur Taufiq Firdaus equalised in the 81st min. while  Muhamad Hazemi sealed the deal with the winning goal in the last minute of play.

The win enabled Sarawak to qualify to the next round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, in another Group A match Selangor defeated Penang 3-1 to also qualify for the next round.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of