Late goals clinch Sarawak football win

KUCHING: Sarawak recovered from an earlier loss to defeat Perak 2-1 in the Malaysian Sports for the Deaf (Sopma) football match yesterday.

After losing 3-7 to Penang on Saturday, the homesters started yesterday in attacking mode from the very first minute only for Perak to defend well.

A shock came in the 75th minute when Perak scored through Md Rahsid Mat Isa.

In the frantic final 15 minutes, Sarawak players showed their eagerness to continue their campaign with two late goals. Nur Taufiq Firdaus equalised in the 81st min. while Muhamad Hazemi sealed the deal with the winning goal in the last minute of play.

The win enabled Sarawak to qualify to the next round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, in another Group A match Selangor defeated Penang 3-1 to also qualify for the next round.