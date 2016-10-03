Limbang fire razes terrace house, two houses partly burnt

MIRI: Three double-storey terrace houses at Taman Pertama along Jalan Kubong in Limbang were destroyed in an evening fire yesterday.

Two fire engines with 10 fire-fighters led by Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Ali Mohd Salleh were rushed to the scene on receiving an alarm on the incident at around 4.15pm.

They managed to put out the fire under control at about 5.21pm. There were no injuries or casualties reported in the incident.

It was learnt that the fire broke out from one of the terrace houses and spread to the other two units.

It was also understood that three West Malaysian women teachers were occupying one of the houses.

“The first house was damaged 100 per cent (upper and lower floors), while the second sustained 60 per cent damage as the upper floor was gutted and the third house had 10 per cent damage on its upper floor,” said Mohd Ali.

The cause of the fire and losses were being investigated.