Maal Hijrah celebrated with message urging Muslims to appreciate ‘hijrah’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Maal Hijrah 1438H celebration yesterday was also celebrated in several states with a message urging all Muslims to appreciate and learn about the ‘hijrah’ event where Prophet Muhammad led Muslims from Makkah to Madinah, towards strengthening solidarity of the ummah (faithful).

Themed ‘Islamic Brotherhood, Fundamental to Unification of Ummah’, the celebrations at the state level were celebrated moderately but with full of meaning.

In Kedah, Kedah Regency Council chairman Tan Sri Tunku Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah urged Muslims to appreciate the essence of the Islamic brotherhood between the Muhajirin and the Ansar groups who inspired the establishment of a sovereign Muslim country.

“The integration between the two groups helped form a strong union and create a consensus to help Prophet Muhammad to spread Islamic teachings,” he said.

In Pahang, Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah call for the Maal Hijrah to be starting

point for uniting all political leaders and to restore unity among Muslims.

“The meaning of freedom, prosperity and democracy and constitutional monarchy practiced in Malaysia will not mean anything if the Muslims are not united, “he said.

Therefore, he called on leaders of political and religious organisations, communities and universities to come together to discuss why Muslims are disunited and how to overcome it.

In Johor, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin urged the public to reform, including to be more daring, innovative and to think beyond the future in order to bring the country and the nation to be more developed and prosperous.

“Hijrah itself is loaded with elements that are outside of a normal thinking cap, such as intelligence and innovativeness,” he said at the Maal Hijrah celebration ceremony at Iskandar Johor Main Hall, yesterday.

In Sabah, Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah said Muslims should celebrate Maal Hijrah as a platform to commemorate the migration of Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Madinah, which became a starting point of the integration of the ummah.

‘The ‘hijrah’ event should set as an example to Muslims to build a sovereign, dynamic and progressive nation,” he said in his message in conjunction with the Maal Hijrah celebration at the the Sri Putatan Hall, yesterday which was attended about 3,000 Muslims.

The Maal Hijrah celebration was also celebrated at Abdullah Fahim mosque in Penang, which was attended by Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas who hoped through the celebration, it could strengthen ties among Muslims not only in Penang but also in the whole country.

In Kelantan, Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V said the ummah integration agenda is an important matter that had brought Islam to build a nation.

“In conjunction with the celebration, let us together live up to the hijrah fighting spirit of Prophet Muhammad in the aspect of brotherhood in Islam,” he said.

In Perak, Maal Hijrah celebration was attended by Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah with Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim accompanied by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

In Perlis, Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail urged all Muslims to improve themselves towards a better life.

He said, those who strived for something better in life was part of the meaning of ‘hijrah’ and it would be rewarded if their intends were for Allah.

He was speaking before 2,000 Muslims who attended the Maal Hijrah celebration in Kangar yesterday. — Bernama