‘Maal Hijrah underscores solidarity among Muslims’

LAWAS: Maal Hijrah is more than a celebration of another new ‘Hijrah’ year for Muslims, as it also highlights the spirit of cooperation, solidarity and the determination to succeed in every endeavour despite the obstacles and challenges.

Second Resource Planning and Environment Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan pointed this out in his opening remarks at a regional volleyball championship in Bukit Puan volleyball court, Ulu Merapok yesterday.

The ceremony also marked the official opening of the new court.

“This spirit of Maal Hijrah is about sacrifice, always striving to be better and unity being the cornerstones of success,” he said.

On this, Awang Tengah – also Bukit Sari assemblyman – praised the Ulu Merapok folk on their efforts in turning Kampung Bukit Puan into the venue of a regional volleyball tournament, playing host to 36 teams from Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan.

The minister recalled that the villagers were determined to make the event a success upon launching its last year, saying: “I remember how at the time, the spotlights were fitted onto bamboo poles for use during matches.”

The solidarity among members of the different communities here, said Awang Tengah, had enabled them to establish a decent court with roofing and proper lighting system to host the second edition of the volleyball championship.

“The acts of sacrifice need to be undertaken to ensure a better future.

“These include having to be apart from your children as they receive education at boarding schools. We do love our children and would miss them when they are not around, but we must also think of their future.”

In his remarks, Awang Tengah welcomed the visiting teams to this district and thanked them for their support and participation.

The competing volleyball teams included those from Papar, Tenom, Beaufort, Sipitang, Weston-Super-Mare and Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) and Team Labuan.