Sarawak 

Minor injuries for five in car crash with power pole

The Perodua Myvi which rammed into the electric pole at Km13 Sri Aman-Serian road.

SRI AMAN: Five friends survived a scare when their Perodua Myvi crashed into an electric pole at Km13, Simpang Entulang Entawa, Sri Aman-Serian road near here yesterday.

One of them, Nur Hidayatul Nazriah, 23, was injured and unconscious when the Fire and Rescue Department personnel arrived at 10.45am after receiving a distress call at 10.37am.

Maria Anak Brown, 22 sustained minor injury while the others Melini Anak Atan 21, Michelle Anak Dunstan and Asmida Jamil, 20, were unharmed.

According to one of the passengers, the driver lost control when the car hit a pothole and in avoiding a collision with another vehicle, rammed into the electric post.

The police  and Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel were also at the acciddent scene.

