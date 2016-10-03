Missing Singaporean climber found dead in ravine

KOTA KINABALU: The body of a Singaporean climber, who was reported missing while training for the Mount Kinabalu International Climbathon yesterday, was found in a 150-metre deep ravine near Sayat-Sayat check point yesterday.

Ranau police chief DSP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the body of Woon Tai Kiang was discovered at 7.33am by the Mountain Search and Rescue (MOSAR) and Sabah Parks search and rescue team.

“The body is currently at Ranau Hospital and will be sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kota Kinabalu for post-mortem,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Meanwhile, Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Operation Centre said a distress call was received at 6.48am on Saturday after the victim failed to reach the Timpohon Gate check point.

“Due to the unfavourable weather conditions, the search operation was postponed and continued at 6am (Sunday),” he said. — Bernama