MSN boxers wear golden gloves at Medan Niaga

KUCHING: Boxers from the National Sports Council (MSN) stamped their dominance in the 2nd Golden Gloves National Boxing Championships that ended at Medan Niaga in Kubah Ria, Satok last Saturday.

They swept seven out of the nine categories competed while the other two titles were won by boxers from the national back-up squad and 1Division.

Muhammad Fuad Mohd Redzuan lifted the 49kg crown after defeating Mohamad Samri Magin of 1Division while the bronze medallists were Mohd Arif Razuhat (Felda) and Tuan Mohd Faizal Tuan Zulkipli (National Back-up B).

The 52kg contest saw National Back-up A boxer Muhammad Azlizam Abu Talib grabbing the gold after he defeated Mohda Safuan Sharif (Felda) while in joint third were Syafiz Hazzimin (Sarawak) and Fazdiezol Filus (1Division).

MSN continued their domination in the 56kg where Arfiqani Ahmad Anshari beat Muhammad Saiful Idham (National Back-up A) in the final. Muhd Azri Tinggal (Sarawak) and Mohd Zulkhailanie Mohd Noor (1Division) were joint third.

The 60kg also went to MSN after Muhammad Al Nazrul saw off the challenge from Felda’s Hasnijam Al Bah Angu while Mohd Raziz Daud (Perak) and Amirul Abdullah (1Division) were joint third.

MSN’s superb run continued with the collection of the gold medals in the 64kg through Mohd Khairoll Kalai, 75kg through Indren Ramakrishnan and 81kg through Adli Hafidz Mohd Fauzi.

Their domination was complete when Arson Ramalingan overcame Azrizainizam Jabar of 1Division in the 91kg final.

The other boxer who prevented a MSN clean sweep was Raimon Yarun of 1Division who defeated Ramuald Ruiz Lee Ismaily of Sarawak in the 69kg final.

Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association president Dato Rahman Lariwoo and the Malaysian Amateur Boxing Assocation deputy president Irwan Zulkipli gave away the prizes.

Irwan commended SABA for its commitment in ensuring that the second edition of the country’s most prestigious boxing championship was organised successfully.

According to him, boxing in the Sarawak had further developed and improved after Rahman took over the administration of SABA.

“Congratulations to Dato Rahman for being appointed as the team manager for the national squad to SEA Games 2017.

“I hope that under his guidance, the country will be able to achieve the two-gold target,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rahman said SABA will continue with its development programme by organising three more major championships in Bau, Samarahan and 1Division.

Apart from that, an inter-boxing training centre competition will be held in Sri Aman in early December.