No intention to quit Sabah PKR, says Liew

KOTA KINABALU: Api Api assemblywoman Christina Liew has finally broken her silence over speculation that she too will be leaving Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah.

The Deputy Sabah PKR Chairperson confirmed that she is staying with PKR via a WhatsApp message today (Oct 3), adding that talks of her quitting the party were just mere speculation.

Liew also issued a statement on how Sabah PKR is faring following the resignation of its Chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Lajim Ukin on Sunday.

Several other PKR state leaders also quit the party, including its Secretary General Datuk Maijol Mahap, Information Chief Terrence Siambun and Women Movement chief Johair Matlani.

Lajim also announced the resignation of 10 PKR Sabah division heads and three vice division heads.