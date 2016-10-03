Police arrest nine Australian men over M’sian flag insult

PUTRAJAYA: The police have arrested nine Australian men for wearing underwear in the print of the Malaysian flag while watching the Formula One Grand Prix in Sepang yesterday, Sepang Police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali said today.

He said the men, aged between 25 and 29, were arrested at about 5pm yesterday and were being remanded for four days from today.

They were also being investigated for indecent behaviour in a public place, he said when contacted.

Abdul Aziz said the Australians were tourists who had come to watch the F1 race.

“An initial investigation found that they had bought the underwear in Australia,” he said.

He said they were being investigated for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and also for indecent behaviour in a public place.

Photographs of the men wearing the ‘Jalur Gemilang’ underwear went viral on social media yesterday and drew angry response from netizens who urged the authorities to act because they felt that their behaviour was tantamount to insulting the country. – Bernama