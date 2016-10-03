Rosman and Rohanah lift P Ramlee Cup

KUCHING: Rosman Manjunit and Siti Rohanah Na’am emerged the champions of the Tan Sri P Ramlee Cup Mixed Pairs Bowling Championship that ended at the Sarawak Lawn Bowls Arena in Petra Jaya yesterday.

The duo, who represented Kelab Boling Padang Warga Mas Seremban (WES) K team, edged Sabah B’s Supian Buang and Dayang Lapuan Omar 15-10 in the final to collect RM1,500, the Tan Sri P Ramlee Cup, a trophy and medals.

Supian and Lapuan received RM1,200, a trophy and medals.

En route to the final, WES K beat ACE 11-7 in the quarterfinals and WES B 21-6 in the semi-finals.

Former state coach Muhammad Akbar Busman and former Sukma player Nabilah Sani of Sarawak B finished third when they defeated WES B’s Abdul Mutalib Manap and Kamariah Zakaria 22-9 in the play-off.

In fifth to eighth spots were Kassim Idris-Azizah Idris (WES D), Singaporeans Chia Tee Chiak-Leng Li Li (ACE), Madri Talih-Rosita Ambo Dalli (Sabah B) and Poniman Bejok-Siti Haawa Kipli (Sarawak A).

Darus Nasir of Sabah won the “Best Personality” award while Mohd Annuar Endut of WES A won the “Men’s Veteran” award and Sarawak F’s Mohd Zaimi Bohari and Nurul Jumaniza Tuah were voted the “Team of the Tournament”.

Malaysian Lawn Bowls Association secretary Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Zin and Sarawak Lawn Bowls Association (Salba) president Awang Mahyan Awang Mohammed gave away the main prizes.