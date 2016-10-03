Sarawak athletes open with four medals

KUCHING: Sarawak athletes started off their Sopma track and field campaign in style by winning four medals and shattering a record at Stadium Sarawak yesterday.

Maria Melisa Mohd Mohtar delivered the first gold medal in the javelin throw. She registered 24.61m for a new record while beating Sabahan Jyvalleysca Joling (21.55m) and Nurul Faizah Noor Azizan from Perak (19.03m).

She continued her medal streak with a silver in the discus throw event. She threw 21.26m to finish behind Kedah’s Nurhayati Abdul Halim who recorded a best of 22.57m.

The hosts took another silver through Carrie Kepani in the 100m after she clocked 14.52sec to finish behind Terengganu’s Norafeazah Abdullah (13.47) and ahead of Sabah’s Venibell Jotial (14.77).

The men’s 100m title went to Federal Territory’s Danish Abd Rahim who completed the sprint in 11.97sec.