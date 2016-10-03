Some traffic lights are simply ‘unlucky’

SIBU: The traffic lights at the junction of Teng Ching Hua Road-Desa Road were knocked down four times so far this year.

A Sibu Municipal Council technician revealed this when he was called to do repair works following a road accident at that spot at about 6am yesterday.

The technician said each replacement cost the council RM20,000, meaning the total figure now stood at RM80,000 so far this year.

He added that the traffic-light junction at Pahlawan Road-Brooke Drive was also prone to accidents.

In yesterday’s episode, a man from Pasai Siong was driving home alone when he was said to have lost control of his car and rammed into a traffic light.

The police were alerted, and they took the driver, who was not hurt, to the police station for questioning.